Family Time Inside Celebrities’ Home Builds for Their Families: Chelsea Houska, Whitney Bates and More By Riley Cardoza August 24, 2021 Courtesy Zachary and Whitney Bates/Instagram 5 4 / 5 Zachary Bates and Whitney Bates The couple were all smiles in the house with their four kids in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News