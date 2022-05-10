February 2022

On an episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issue” podcast, Richards explained that Sami had a hard time adjusting to the rules she set at home.

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” the reality star said. “She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles. When there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates, and Uber, and this, and this, and this where you have everything that you want.”

Richards admitted that the two had a “strained relationship” and it was “very difficult” for her to deal with” but had faith the two would get back to a good place eventually.

I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained,” the Bold and the Beautiful star said. “There are certain rules and I enforce them,” she continued. “And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”