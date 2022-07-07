June 2022

The Starship Troopers star once again came to the teen’s defense after facing negative comments via Instagram surrounding Sami’s OnlyFans account.

“I have to say I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old has,” she said in the post at the time. “And I can’t be judgmental about her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy.”

The reality star also said that Sheen “shouldn’t be” judging Sami’s choices either, praising their daughter’s “ability to ignore the negative at her age,” which is something that “took me many years and I still sometimes struggle” with.

She concluded her post by questioning why the NSFW site is so controversial, claiming there isn’t “really a difference between posting a picture of ourselves in a bikini on IG” and all social media “monetize’s” their platforms.