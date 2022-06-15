June 2022

After Sami made headlines for joining OnlyFans, Sheen implied that Richards’ parenting had something to do with it. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the Two and a Half Men alum told Us in an exclusive statement. “This did not occur under my roof.”

Richards, for her part, pointed out that Sami’s age simply means she’s legally able to decide what she wants to do. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the Guardians of Justice alum told Us. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”