September 2021
A source exclusively told Us at the time that Richards was “saddened” by the situation, but “very much loves her daughter.”
“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad,” the source said.
The insider added: Denise is just like any other divorce parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter. It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were coparenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu.”Back to top