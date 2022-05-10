September 2021

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Richards was “saddened” by the situation, but “very much loves her daughter.”

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad,” the source said.

The insider added: Denise is just like any other divorce parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter. It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were coparenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu.”