Family Time Inside Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s ‘Lake View’ Cabin Build for Family of 5: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 8, 2021 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Big Day The pair “closed” on their house that same month. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News