Pics Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Family Trip to Israel: Pics By Adam Sall August 2, 2019 Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Getting a Lift Lopez and son Max got to sit on a camel during the trip, as Rodriguez captured on Instagram. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News