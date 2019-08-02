Pics Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Family Trip to Israel: Pics By Adam Sall August 2, 2019 Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Scooting Around “This beats NYC traffic any day,” he said of riding Lime a scooter during the trip. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News