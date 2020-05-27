Family Time

Inside the Kardashian Kids’ Backyard Playdate Amid Quarantine: Bounce House, Ice Cream and More

Kardashian Kids Backyard Playdate Amid Quarantine
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
High Jump

True hopped in a green dress and white socks with her hair up in buns.

