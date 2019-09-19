Pics

Go Inside Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick’s ‘Technology-Free’ Playhouse With Kourtney Kardashian: Pics

By
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Inside Look Into Disick Kids Technology-Free Playhouse
 Courtesy Architectural Digest/Youtube
8
9 / 8

Totally Homey

“Scott and I designed the place ourselves. We didn’t have a decorator,” she explained.

 

Back to top