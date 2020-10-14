Kids Inside LeBron James’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri’s Epic Playhouse: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 14, 2020 Courtesy LeBron James/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Keeping it Clean She scrubbed the black-and-white tiles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News