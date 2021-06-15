Pregnancies

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

By
Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Big Brother Babymoon
 Courtesy of Nicole Franzel/Instagram
25
1 / 25
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

The Big Brother alums kissed during their June 2021 beach babymoon.

Back to top