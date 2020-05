A Source of Inspiration

On her mother’s 54th birthday in January 2018, Gigi posted a sweet and loving tribute. “I’ve had the greatest role model since day 1. @yolanda.hadid – your beauty is only outweighed by your compassion, ability to help others, and your endless talents,” she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of Yolanda holding her as a young girl. “I feel so lucky that I got such a bad-ass, independent, smart, and creative human to call my super-mom!”