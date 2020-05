Biggest Mentor

Gigi regarded her mother as her career mentor in an interview with i-D published in February 2020. “Obviously, the first person was my mom. And that wasn’t just in the industry,” she explained. “She always allowed me to be creative growing up, she had such a positive impact and always encouraged me to express myself in any way, whether that was cooking, drawing, trying to learn how to sew or letting me use and break her cameras.”