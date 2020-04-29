Giving Credit Where Credit’s Due

The “Pillowtalk” crooner said his mother helped him to overcome his eating disorder. “It was a control thing,” he explained to The Times in March 2017. “Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that.’ Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally.”

Zayn continued, “I came back to the U.K. and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost.”