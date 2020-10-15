‘Bae’-Cation

Roper and her husband enjoyed a staycation at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in September 2020. The couple caught up with pals Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on their getaway. “I forgot how good it feels to see friends and I haven’t laughed and enjoyed dinner conversations like this in a long time,” the pregnant star captioned an Instagram photo showcasing her baby bump in a fitted black dress. “I think I’m beginning to enjoy staycations more and more, exploring areas close to home has been so good for my soul.” Her husband commented on the pic with one word: “Bae.”