Pregnancies

Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Jade Roper baby bump Barbie
 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram
36
36 / 36
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Bumping in Blue

Roper and her daughter played with Barbies in October 2020.

Back to top