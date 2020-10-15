Pregnancies Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza October 15, 2020 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram 30 17 / 30 Feeling Fancy Roper played “dress up” with her daughter in September 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News