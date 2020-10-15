Pregnancies Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza October 15, 2020 Courtesy Jade Roper/Instagram 30 25 / 30 Giggling Guy Brooks laughed while Roper bounced him up and down in an October 2020 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News