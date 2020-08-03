Bare Bump! Jade Roper Shows Pregnancy Progress at 24 Weeks

Pregnancies Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza August 3, 2020 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram 9 9 / 9 Growing and Showing Roper pulled up her tank for a mirror selfie featuring her 24-week bump in August 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News