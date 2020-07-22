Pregnancies

Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump 22nd Week
 Courtesy of Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram
7
7 / 7
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Milestone Moment

Roper marked the 22nd week of her pregnancy with a mirror selfie in July 2020.

Back to top