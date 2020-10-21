The Real Deal

“In case you thought my pregnancy is just glamorous photos of me in angel wings, here’s a more accurate photo of my everyday life, haha,” the Colorado native captioned an October 2020 picture of herself holding Brooks and texting while wearing a tank top, underwear and slippers. “At least one kid always attached to me, weird mom bun on top of my head, belly out because for some reason it feels better to me lol. … I was mad at Tanner for taking this picture of me when he first did, but I’ve actually grown to love it because I want to be able to look back at what it was really like raising my babies.”