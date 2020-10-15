Pregnancies Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza October 15, 2020 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram 30 16 / 30 Warming Up “Dress[ing] up my bump for fall,” Roper captioned a September 2020 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News