Why Pregnant Jade Roper Is on the Fence About More Kids After 3rd Baby

September 2020

“When we first got married, we always said we wanted to have four kids, but now that we understand what parenthood really is, how much it takes to be a good, present parent, I don’t know,” Roper exclusively told Us. “In my heart, I feel like there is another baby out there. But it’s also like, we kind of just want to start another chapter of our life that’s not little kids.”

The former reality star added that she and Tolbert had talked about him “getting a vasectomy since this baby was a total accident.”