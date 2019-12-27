Family Time

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek Take RV Christmas Trip With 5 Kids: ‘Bliss’

By
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek Take RV Christmas Trip With 5 Kids
 Courtesy Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram
13
14 / 13

Sunny Selfie

Kimberly sun bathed with her eyes closed.

Back to top