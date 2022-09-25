Cancel OK

James Van Der Beek’s Sweetest Moments With His Family: Home Births, Halloween Costumes and More

Doting Dad! James Van Der Beek Wishes Daughter Gwendolyn a 'Happy Birthday
James Van Der Beek and Gwendolyn. Courtesy James Van Der Beek/Instagram
Happy Birthday, Princess

The Dawson’s Creek alum took to social media on June 14, 2022, to wish his daughter Gwendolyn a happy 4th birthday. 

“Four years old today. You’re such a big personality, and you command so much of the world around you that I’m often surprised when I pick you up — you’re still so small,” Van Der Beek captioned a carousel of images via Instagram of himself and his daughter.

He continued: “You teach me patience on the daily, along with the importance of living unabashedly [in] the moment and doing that which brings you joy. Your assertiveness makes me remember how it’s possible to live when I get too in my head and forget to indulge the simple joys life puts in our path.”

The doting father concluded the tribute by calling his little one “a born comedienne” and a “thank you for being so sensational, kiddo. I love you.”

