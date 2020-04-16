Family Time

James Van Der Beek’s Sweetest Moments With His Family: Home Births, Halloween Costumes and More

By
James Van Der Beek Family Album Hoppy Holidays
 Courtesy of James Van Der Beek/Instagram
29
29 / 29

Hoppy Holidays

The Van Der Beeks celebrated “crazy, surreal” Easter in April 2020 at home amid the coronavirus spread.

Back to top