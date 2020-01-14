Pregnancies

Inside Pregnant Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner’s Curacao Babymoon Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival: Pics

By
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Babymoon
 Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram
13
3 / 13

Sunset

“We needed this trip to reconnect as husband and wife,” the Wifey 101 author wrote.

Back to top