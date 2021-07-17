Beach Day! See Jana Kramer's Sweetest Photos With Daughter Jolie and Son Jace

Family Time Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Jolie and Jace Ahead of Split By Riley Cardoza July 17, 2021 Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram 19 1 / 19 Beach Babes “Beach day with my loves,” Kramer shared via Instagram in July 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News