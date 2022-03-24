Jana Kramer: It's 'Hard' to Think of Someone Else Parenting My Kids

Facing Her Fears

When asked during an Instagram Q&A how Caussin felt about Kramer’s boyfriend being around their kids, the singer noted that she could “only speak for” herself. “I have no doubt it’ll be hard [when my ex-husband dates], but I’m trying to look at it like they will get extra doses of love and end of day, I’ll always be their mom. But I stayed in the beginning six years ago post-affairs because I couldn’t fathom the idea of someone else with my kids so yeah, it’ll be hard but happy parents [make for] happy kids.”