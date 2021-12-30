Jana Kramer Calls Coparenting During the Holidays ‘Difficult and Unfair’

Happy Holidays

“I wasn’t supposed to have them the whole week after Christmas so I’m appreciative of any days I can steal them for some mommy time and cuddles. Coparenting can be difficult and unfair but I am appreciative when we can both bend in a hard season so our hearts can feel full,” Kramer captioned a December 2021 Instagram slideshow with Jolie and Jace after Caussin seemingly let her see the kids during the week. “It’s not easy for anyone especially those long holiday weeks that no one is used to.”