Room to Improve

Kramer exclusively told Us in February 2022 that coparenting with Caussin is “not fabulous,” explaining, “It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along]. We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”