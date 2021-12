Solo Turkey Day

Kramer said on a December 2021 episode of “Whine Down” that she “pretty much cried the entire day” on her first Thanksgiving without her kids. She spent the holiday at a friend’s celebration, but that couldn’t take her mind off her family. “I’ve been told it gets easier every year,” she said, noting that she and Caussin will trade off years, meaning she’ll spend turkey day with Jace and Jolie in 2022.