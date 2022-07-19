April 2022

Jared was the passenger in a major car accident on April 21, and as a result, canceled his appearance with Jensen Ackles at a Supernatural fan convention in order to recuperate. Ackles revealed on stage that his buddy was on the mend and was “sad” to miss the panel.

Jared later broke his silence on the health scare, sharing a sweet recovery selfie with Odette from their home. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me,” he wrote via Instagram.