January 2019

The CW star gushed over his wife while celebrating her birthday, sharing a kissing pic as they posed with all three kids.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing wife and mother and person I’ve ever met. @nowandgen, you push me and motivate me and inspire me to be a better person,” he wrote via Instagram. “Every day. Thank you for making me (and our children) the luckiest people on the planet.”