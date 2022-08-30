March 2022

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason shot down the possibility of then-3-year-old daughter Navy dating Carrie Underwood’s son Jacob once they were older. He noted, however, that he may not actually get a say in the matter.

“Yeah, I don’t know if I am going to have much say in that,” the “Johnny Cash” singer said. “We will see. She is pretty strong-headed, you know what I mean?” to which Brittany replied, “That’s probably accurate, yeah. She does what she wants.”