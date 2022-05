February 2021

The “She’s Country” singer paid tribute to his daughter Keeley on her 18th birthday. “As a parent when u bring them home from the hospital, you just wanna do everything you can to protect them, keep them safe and raise them to have a good life,” he wrote via Instagram. “I don’t think we realize how fast 18 years comes and goes. Keeley, I am so proud of you and the person you have grown into. Happy birthday kiddo. We love u so much! #valentinesbaby❤️.”