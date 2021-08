On Their Own

Momoa is “not a fan” of his kids acting in the future, he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “I’ll try my damnedest to keep them out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things. … It’s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love [through] that.”