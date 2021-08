Protective Dad

Momoa admitted to crying when Lola turned 13 because he was worried about her starting to date. “I’m not going to do well with it,” he said in Men’s Health’s December 2020 issue. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips–t bad-boy. … I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’”