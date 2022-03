Seal of Approval

“SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO [in The Batman],” Momoa gushed of his stepdaughter in February 2022 while posing for a photo with her boyfriend. “I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz. Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”