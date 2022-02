Singing Her Praises

Momoa gushed about his stepdaughter in January 2022 ahead of her debut as Selena Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in The Batman. “So proud. Can’t wait,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Zoë in character on the film’s poster. “March 4th. Love u zozo.”

The kind words came just weeks after Momoa and Bonet announced they’d separated after four years of marriage and nearly two decades together.