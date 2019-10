Singing Her Praises

Momoa gushed over his stepdaughter, Zoë, in an October 2019 Instagram post after news broke of her Catwoman casting. “I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” the actor wrote. “On and off screen OHANA. … Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. You’re going to have so much fun.”

The Big Little Lies alum commented, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! Love that aquaman and catwomen [sic] spend the holidays together from now on.”