Subtle Signals

In October 2021, Momoa told IndieWire that he thought of Nakoa-Wolf while filming fighting scenes in Dune. “We did a bunch of stuff, like Kali. I never really learned that. My son does that,” the actor said at the time. “There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signaling to my son. That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée [Chalamet] in the movie, but that’s to my son in real life.”