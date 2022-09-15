August 2020

According to the comedian, his experience as a father helped inspire his role in Ted Lasso. “I don’t know who is teaching who at any given point to be honest with you. I feel like we swap roles between Yoda and Luke Skywalker just about every other sentence,” he shared with E! News about his parenting methods.

Sudeikis pointed out that any parent is a coach “by default” when it comes to their kids. “You have to. Even if you don’t want to, you’re still doing it by example,” he added, referring to his character in the hit Apple TV+ series.