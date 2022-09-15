February 2021

During the Golden Globe Awards, Sudeikis offered a glimpse at his parenting when he discussed reading “The Three Questions” by Leo Tolstoy to his son.

“He has these three questions, like, ‘When’s the best time to do things? What is the right thing to do? And then who is the most important one?'” the Virginia native explained during his acceptance speech. “That last question, ‘Who is the most important one,’ is, like, whoever the person [is that] you’re with. So, I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor, because in my opinion the best actor is the person you’re acting with.”