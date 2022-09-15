September 2022

After winning for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys, Sudeikis gushed about his kids while accepting the award. “Otis [and] Daisy, I love you very much,” he added while on stage.

Sudeikis elaborated on how his children feel about his comedy during a press conference, saying, “I don’t know [if they know how funny I am. They have a lot of notes, but it’s mostly about structure and life: ‘Can we shave some time here, Jason? Dad?’ But, you know. You’d have to ask them, but they’re not here — yet.”