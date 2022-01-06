Top 5

Stories

Dads

Jeff Lewis and Ex Gage Edward’s Ups and Downs While Raising Daughter Monroe

By
Jeff Lewis and Ex Gage Edwards Ups and Downs While Raising Daughter Monroe 09
 Courtesy of Jeff Lewis/Instagram
9
8 / 9
podcast

August 2021

Although Lewis moved on with Anderson, the pair split in May 2020 — and the house flipper briefly reconciled with Edward in the wake of their split. “About a month later, Gage and I started dating,” Lewis explained on his show. “We went on probably about 12 dates, and we also spent a lot of time with Monroe. I didn’t bring it up at the time because I didn’t really know what it was. … I wanted us to kind of quietly figure it out. It didn’t work out. The good news is we were able to heal.”

Back to top