Teen Mom

Jenelle Evans Celebrates the 4th of July With Her Kids After Regaining Custody

By
Jenelle-Evans-Celebrates-July-4th-With-Kids-After-Regaining-Custody-1
 Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram
4
5 / 4

Everything Going Swimmingly

The former reality star also posted a video of Eason and the kids enjoying a swim.

Back to top