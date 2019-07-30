Family Time Inside Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Summer With Kids After Regaining Custody: Lake Days, Couch Cuddles and More By Riley Cardoza 1 hour ago Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram 15 15 / 15 Back to School Kaiser carried a backpack on his way to class. Back to top More News This Hydrating Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow — 43% Off! Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With Nearly 1,800 Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon More News