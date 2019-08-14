Family Time

Inside Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Summer With Kids After Regaining Custody: Lake Days, Couch Cuddles and More

By
Jenelle Evans’ Summer With Kids Ensley Floral Dress
 Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram
25
26 / 25

Fashion Plate

Ensley posed for an Instagram photo outside of the family’s North Carolina home wearing a floral dress.

Back to top